Transcript for Trump says Puerto Rico response was 'an incredible unsung success' ahead of Florence

I think what a ridiculous. Incredibly successful. What Rick it was actually our toughest audible because it's an islands. And truck they thought everything by the book. I would move to hospital orderly commanders and military. Ship that. I actually think in the governors and organized ST completely. I think probably the hardest what we had by far was one Rico because of the island nature. And I actually think it was one of the best jobs it's ever been done with respect what this. What really look at it not with one hurricane but with him. And the problem with pottery that was their electric grid at their electric. Generating plant was dead before the storm. It was a very bad shape it was in bankruptcy. Heck nobody was largely. Largely. And when the storm hit they had no electricity essentially what the store when the storm that took it out and the job that he and law enforcement. Everybody it working along what the governor. In Puerto Rico I think it was tremendous I think the Puerto Rico was an incredible unsung. Success. Texas we have been given any losses. Florida we've been given any pluses or. I think it is certainly the best job it was Puerto Rico but nobody wouldn't just in order to understand it was very hard very hard but. Because of the fact they have no electric before the storm hit it was as you probably. So. We've got a lot of receptive Ella thanks for the job done what were the Puerto Rico is we're.

