As we head deeper into the twenty Torre presidential campaign president. Has a new master for his long stalled border wall project at the southern border ABC news has learned that president trump. I has now cast his son in law Jared Kushner with overseeing construction of the wall. And a possible. Is seizure of hundreds of miles of land from private landowners on the border since last summer. We know they have been negotiating with folks down there but the Washington Post reported today that 800 court filings. Could soon be in the offing if the government is to build a 450. Miles of new very the president wants bright 20/20 Jordan. To talk to us about this new development you've been doing reporting uninsured questioners new job he's had. Got a lot on his plate but now being in charge of the border wall seems to be. His latest pet project what do we know about that. And what's in store for these landowners who could see their land sees. Yat DeVon three years intent that trump administration the president he campaign promise. Building that southern border while still remains a loose it's so the president. Has put his son in line charged. A trying to make this happen leading a small group of people working within the administration to really Greece. These wheels and get here is going into motion he's been really ruffling some feathers some career officials seven in that process. Because Kushner is asking them to push through process he's. That are in place of for a reason you mentioned. Those lay and owners at Kushner. One of the things obviously thanks standing in the way of the president getting that promises all this private land that would need ABC is to complete it. Dabbing it should be noted that so much of this border wall. Remains I'm belts there is 86 balls 86 miles of wall. That has been re ar rest under the trump administration. But there has been no new construction all the wall that has been belt was in areas where there already was some sort of existing barriers are still a long way to go for the president. Completes this promise that it just to enjoy out. A lot and a lot of people also wondering whether or not Mexico has in fact paid for construction of the wall as president from promise during the campaign. What do we know about that have they. Footed the bill Friday that 86 months. DeVon Mexico is not paying for this wallets the American taxpayer I know must. All right torn felt source at the White House thank you very much it has been indeed an unprecedented you're down there at the southern border as we have covered. Extensively here in the briefing room the Border Patrol reports. They're more than a 180000. People have been apprehended in El Paso, Texas alone in the past year that's six times higher than a year ago. I'd of course led to that epic backlog. Of asylum cases also those overcrowded detention facilities that we've shown you. Our affiliate WD a Y in North Dakota and reporter Kevin wall of been recently traveled south. For a fascinating look at how things stand. Right now. As the sun comes up over Mexico. A crisp cool desert morning. A Texas town of El Paso awakens along the border. A wall that separates this town from Juarez Mexico. As brunt visitors from the north. Terry Brant bishop with the eastern North Dakota Il CA along with area Lutheran minister. Are here to learn more about the board. Meeting with Border Patrol agent who block them through. There's been a tumultuous year control. X ray 366. US Border Patrol agent Sarah Cabrera took us along during her morning shift. If you didn't see somebody walking from the other side of the river and you see them coming in that's going to be obvious. Ones. Patrolling the canal the law the dusty trail of dirt that separates Juarez Mexico from now passed this of the river. Right there that's. Max. The numbers are astound. Our biggest they Willis 2201. 2200 in one day and then you add 15100 from the day before then seventeen different opinions and. And how about these numbers in 28 GB El Paso sector Border Patrol apprehended 31000. People for the year. This past may here now castle 38000. For the month. As we ride with Border Patrol and I'll too familiar sight. In this case. We'll must have not been an opening plus. Says that he AM infant closeness. He laid I meant exactly Saturn deal there it's from the country of ponderous there are here illegally these other documents some from wonders. A young mother Katie and her seven month old son Owen from Honduras. Walking through water and mud I give themselves up to the age. Foothills and houses thousand in other. It's. You need more. It's. And then whitens. So she's saying that she's coming me seasonal employment and in her country. I'm in May need CE she needs to provide for her child. And it no doubt has been dangerous for Katie and her baby Owen the weekend we were here in Juarez Mexico. 22 murders and we are human beings and how are we get none and protect our country if we'd all. Taken toward custody anybody that we have. We have to take them and we hats so cool and investigate and run your criminal damage to Knoll where letting in and Lena Olin. Setting giggle quite unaware of the desperation. Other wiley left the hopelessness of life had become a lot of people I like all border with less fat milk they're waiting you can see how they're waiting for us. Because they're safe now there is. A group of key associate pastors and others from Fargo Laurent listened to the Border Patrol mindful of their work. Area of the country where this battle is brewing. Those wanting to come to America at a time so many want them. We want Thompson known that. It's not just. That people are coming in we do have good people that are coming in for his job because they are fleeing from their country and the only work they were leaning. And I think it to be what we've heard sit confirms that most people that are coming back to the border of those that are seeking a better life for those that are running for their life and it's rare that they see the drugs coming to the border so I think that's just a different perception than what we hear. And Kevin Wallin and joins us now live from Fargo, North Dakota Kevin thank you so much for being here thanks for sharing your fantastic reporting. From down there's a tell us a little bit more about how this trip came about and I think a lot of people are curious. Why they're so much interest in the Mexico border from folks in your neck of the woods up in the northern part of the country. Well we're pretty conservative part of the country on as you know DeVon and I think. I think somebody's passers had trouble trying to convey to. Other congregations. What the situation. Is gone there. And there was a local organizer here were decidedly not let's go down and and find out for ourselves. And Border Patrol does hold state eight BT one along class and so they they found out about that took that network Border Patrol but then there there were also connections over the last couple of years with its Fargo based group. That connected to an end to shelters and on community leaders and El Paso and Juarez and sew up the group visited shelters and balls Flores. And El Paso. A and one of those pastors talked in your piece about finding a very different perception at the border then perhaps they. Began the trip with what I I guess enters what what surprised you most to someone. From North Dakota who's he's been a good bit time down there were did it match up with the expectations of what you thought you would see there. Yeah you know I. Donna documentaries and refugee camps in and down war zones and this is kind of in our own backyard so makes it different. And it's intercede in the visit with the port thrower that pastor said you know it is a different backed it that was on the front end of the trip that was interesting to see. I hope things changed where in the next 23 days as they dissident it. Shelters and these mothers and their children. Who are fleeing in Honduras and Nicaragua. And Guatemala. And fleeing violence threats against their lives. Our tails threatening to take the lives of their children. That's when things started changing and those same pastors who said Annie and I got a different perspective by the end of that we were saying. On shame on us if we don't go back to North Dakota stand in the pulpit and say. This is wrong we can't keep doing herself in in the words of one pass varies that he publicly called act. I think that's Arafat's fascinating to hear I'm from Minnesota so is similar. Folks. And as you live around up there in North Dakota and Al lot of interest. Given the politics. And that the border wall represents on the border situation represents we heard Jordan report from the White House a few moments ago. Kevin that very little of the president's promised border wall was constructed. What's your take on that a given area given where you are do you hear from from folks senior neck of the woods that. A disappointment that more wall hasn't been built howdy how did they account. Were for were the wall stands right now. Well the evidence you know Obama won over US senators Kevin Kramer huge supporter of president trump and his policy. On the law and senator Graham has been on El Paso and two are witty Border Patrol bomb. Parts of the new law but also parts of the truce wall and we have a documentary all of this cleanup bonds on Thursday night on. US senator emirates and that. And he basically says one of the reasons he defeated. Senator Heidi hi camp. It's because of his stance. On immigration and Issa. Daily so let's talk. Our other our clients what to do what some cases because things are changing so rapidly. And finally Kevin just how help our viewers understand. What those conservative. Voters in your state the supporters of Kevin Cramer who say. We've got to get toughen immigration what's the real impact on them where does that passion come from again. Hundreds of miles from that crisis you witnessed which you which those pastors returns as a call to action. For the humanity here and yet you've got this sort of this split picture. With so much fixation. On a crackdown words that come from. By taillight I narcotic drugs in this area and I am gonna TV station near 36 years and it's. It's a conservative part of the country compassionate conservative practical and so many of them all Rick. He just you don't need to Kara are all. Type at saint and I think that's where us senator Kramer support came from was especially and that's central and western part of North Dakota. Conservative farmers and ranch. It's a fascinating part of the country great people up there in North Dakota and a terrific report Kevin. I wallet then with our affiliate WD a Y in former North Dakota Kevin thanks so much for joining us today have a happy Thanksgiving and we look forward to following a report. Thanks so much.

