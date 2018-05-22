Trump raises doubts North Korea summit will happen in June More "If it doesn't happen, maybe it will happen later. Maybe it will happen at a different time," Trump said in the Oval Office as he sat alongside South Korea President Moon Jae-in. Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}} Coming up next: {{nextVideo.title}} {{nextVideo.description}} Skip to this video now Related Related Extras Related Videos Video Transcript Transcript for Trump raises doubts North Korea summit will happen in June This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate. Now Playing: Trump raises doubts North Korea summit will happen in June

