Transcript for Trump ramps up attacks on UK ambassador, calling him 'wacky'

This morning president drum cutting off ties with British ambassador to the US can Derek. And sending America's closest ally into damage control. In a series of tweets trump called Derek quote wacky. And said he would no longer deal with the British diplomat from also returning to his harsh criticism of prime minister Teresa may. And her handling the breads that Trump's comments come after leaked memos published by the Daily Mail exposed Derek criticism of the trump administration. Calling it quote inept incompetent and clumsy Derek writes that president trump quote radiates insecurity and now when dealing with him. Quote you need to make your point simple even blunt. The UK government has launched an inquiry into the leak. We get to both smoked it and of course they'll be very serious consequences. If and when we find out who's responsible. But senior officials are defending Derek quote frank assessment of the White House know what the and busta said. That is that you see here it's about the inability. All the system to to transmit not confidentially to Minnesota's. After Derek comments surfaced he was disinvited from a dinner with president trump and in Europe Qatar. He was already pleaded to leave office by the end of this year falling trees to meet exit. But it's unclear if a last outlaw. Particles around eight ABC news Washington.

