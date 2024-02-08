Trump reacts after Supreme Court hears arguments in 14th Amendment case

Donald Trump largely focused his criticism on President Joe Biden but said he thought what transpired at the high court "was a very beautiful process."

February 8, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live