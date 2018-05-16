Trump refers to some immigrants in sanctuary cities as 'animals'

More
The president held a roundtable discussion with California elected officials who oppose the state's sanctuary law.
1:32 | 05/16/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Trump refers to some immigrants in sanctuary cities as 'animals'

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":55222483,"title":"Trump refers to some immigrants in sanctuary cities as 'animals'","duration":"1:32","description":"The president held a roundtable discussion with California elected officials who oppose the state's sanctuary law.","url":"/Politics/video/trump-refers-immigrants-sanctuary-cities-animals-55222483","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.