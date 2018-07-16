Transcript for Trump refuses to denounce Russian meddling, says "both countries" responsible

I'm Devin Dwyer live at ABC news headquarters in New York for continuing coverage here to Helsinki summit in an extraordinary. A press conference with president trumping a full team coverage out of help us break down and understand what just went down let's. Bring in our Cokie Roberts ABC news contributor in the Washington. Bureau Cokie want to just get your first reaction off the top two something that left many of us simply stunned. It will. Was stunning. And that's there's a reason we're simply stunned look for from World War II on. The underpinning an American farm house. Has Ben that we will defend. Our allies in Western Europe and work with them around the world. And that we able halt. Russian or Soviet. Stays aggression. And we're seeing any of that in this press conference we saw it quite the contrary we saw the president's citing with Russia. Against his own intelligence community in terms of their probe inches of actions and interfering in the US elections. And we saw him. Toying with the idea. Of a joint. Task force or commission. To investigate all of this when the United States government has investigated. Thoroughly and indicted. Twelve Russian government officials and the president is just simply unwilling to accept those facts and we will see where this goes from here but it was very cozy between these two men after me. Very cozy among other things this reporting now Cokie of the reaction. First to the tweet this morning blame mean and his own country the United States for the state of affairs and then. Basically breaking with the entire intelligence community his intelligence community trying nets turning to draw tweets and statements coming in right now the word treasonous. Popping up but it will dig into that first I want to bring in our White House correspondent terror Paul Marion there who's there in Helsinki terra. One of the things that struck me in addition to all the conversation about Natalie. Was what didn't come off in the press conference that was some of the things you've been hearing from European allies European officials they feared the most. We didn't hear any movement from the president and Crimea on troops on NATO wants sanctions what was your take away. The war. Now the words Crimea and Nate Allen Russian Russian troops. Never came and the president now president fox now that we're Ku and saddened that president trump. Pulled him that he he annexation of crime it's illegal that is the only affirmation me hat in that meeting just the two leaders that the president. Believes that annexation is not is not legal now. This entire press conferences really light on now about what they really talked about Mary me generalizations working together. In Syria humanitarian causes. He just general proliferation and stopping general Bridget at very hate. Eating but they sent it it's more about our relationship and and moving toward the one thing is really interesting to me was. Learn is that why do you think that usage that we should trust each other why do you think that there's any trust here and yet. Makes denials. And president trump says I don't get denial. So it was just like somebody contradiction and an irony that he's he's making B flat out I think there's no reason it's. They giving them a. No reason to trust and yet the president. Fully embracing president who knew it was it was really quite something Cokie Roberts. This was good but many commentators were pointing out that it was a win for Putin before he even began and certainly at the end of this press conference. You see that he was almost entirely normalized after years of being isolated. The fact of this meeting. Was the first indication that be the case and then the meeting itself seems to have underlined it. It really is extraordinary sitting in question after question what the president of the United States did was blamed the United States. Or blame the Democrats or. Word. Talk about Hillary Clinton servers mean this is bizarre anyway. And his his inability. To say any thing at all critical. About this is in Russian government. In the face of what. His Justice Department has found based on his Pierre Thomas said earlier based on me. Findings of the CIA. It is really something that it's just hard to wrap your mind around one high he would rejected so strenuously. And or bring in our chief White House correspondent Jon Karl to pick up on that John. The president sort of embracing create mean. Something of an alternate reality here and you know as you know so many of his supporters many Republicans even sort of I started to buy into this Russian thing as sort of you know plot against him. Do you think that this press conference is going to change any of those views. I gotta tell you I think you'll see strong push back. From prominent players in the Republican party of this it's one thing. For Republicans to join him in criticizing the investigation. Into criticizing Democrats on the question of collusion. Oh he saw there is the president of the United States standing next to the president of Russia and saying we are all to blame. And saying that he finds Putin's denials of interference. In the election to be very strong. Very strong denials and dean I think I heard him say that and that he didn't see why Russia want to interfere with the election in other words he seemed to be. Accepting Putin's denial denials that he described as very strong. On this question. Of Putin's offer which the president that press conference that was very interest thing. To create a joint cyber security unit. This is something as you know the president brought up a year ago at the G-20 meeting and hombre. At the time we were told buy it by the Russians that it took up about forty minutes of their two hour meeting. The president came out seemed to be positively inclined towards the idea first. And then I was mocked and ridiculed across the board in the United States including. By prominent Republican voice is Lindsey Graham. Who is. You know sometimes a trump critic put often trump ally said it was pretty close to the dumbest idea he'd ever heard and Marco Rubio. Said that joining trading. We it. Russia would be a kid to do we need to creating a joint. Chemical weapons unit we've Asad of Syria. An idea that was you know just seen is an absolutely ridiculous and in fact. The present it then clarified that it that he thought that although it was lifting idea it was not something that could happen but now it seems to be back on the table again. Quite remarkable so I I think it going to be very shifting to track the Republican reaction coming in I've already seen. Some coming in Ben SaaS very critical at at at the way the president approached this in very critical of the president. For suggesting the quote we are all to blame. For tensions in the relationship here when. In SaaS is viewing the views of many Americans. It is Russian aggression that is to blame here. We've also off heard just a few moments ago from Lindsey Graham on this saying this was a missed opportunity for the president to confront Vladimir Putin obviously. There wasn't much of a confrontation here. Whatsoever yet that blow back likely to continue Democrats already turning up the heat as well John thanks very much let's go to teary who's in the room in Helsinki Teri. You know give us some of the color it was a sort an ear -- in extraordinary lead up to that press conference they kept us waiting there was a protestor. And then we saw a very warm exchange even the exchange of a soccer ball. That the president Costa the First Lady but certainly a spectacle. It was a spectacle and and Donald Trump. Obviously has a knack. We're taking control of Astoria situation there's a wreath. And he was the number one rated show for so long because he has a knack for taking charge of the story Andy Andy did that this whole. Some of our meetings they preferred to call it. At Canaan and all that anticipation and we were kept waiting for a long time which throughout the suspense. And then there was the protest I think he was handing out leaflets from the nation magazine I don't know if he was. Affiliated with that magazine. Left wing magazine. And here he simply held a piece of paper that said. I'd nuclear weapons ban treaty and that was enough to get him man handled pretty thoroughly out of here. And then out they came. And Terry here's really the feeling you were seated behind the delegation in the front row I'm so interest if you could catch any of you reactions from. Mike Pompeo from the First Lady. From from from others that were they are you know we I would you DPG could you glimpse their faces as the president was seen some of these things. That's beyond my I didn't see their faces but it did glanced over at. At that chief of staff general Kelley and that secretary Pompeo from time to time I think they've developed. Poker faces when they fit while outlawed Donald Trump holding forth. Because he did never know what's gonna come next but I think it must be difficult for both of those Gemma. Who came up in a tradition where where Russia and expansive and aggressive Russia was treated as an adversary looked at plenty of areas the United States and Russia can do business. But as it is attacking the United States is. Directed national intelligence Dan Coates said as it is currently two day present tense attacking American voters and American election processes. That you think that the president of the United States would lead that you mentioned that he says there's not much you can do and it says that there's no reason for President Putin to lying about it. I'm that was just this very moment. The staggering indeed Terry Moran thank you. So much for being there for your reporting when it go now to our White House correspondent Karen Travers was also in Helsinki covering the summit she's at the White House regularly forcing Karen I want. Go to you on this question of the the twelve Russians who were involved in just indicted on Friday of hacking into the Democratic National Committee that question was put. Both the presidents Putin and president trump. There were some discussion there by President Putin of what perhaps the US should do with respect to those suspects. Yet he said that that Mueller could come to Russia and they could talk to them DeVon island in their notable that he is trying to I think say the things that perhaps he thinks Donald Trump wants to hear in the president after that indictment came out from the Justice Department on Friday. Spent several days at his golf club in Scotland tweeting about it. But he wasn't pushing back on Vladimir Putin and his potential ties to this twelve Russians he wasn't pushing back on Putin's governments and the role that those Russians played in that government. Instead Devin he was looking backward at the Obama administration and said that it was President Obama who did not do enough. To stop Russian election that it could have done something indeed in. He gets he thought Hillary Clinton was going to win so I think there is a lot of questions about the how the president would address that when he was specifically asked about that. And state this isn't about President Obama I mean here is clear evidence that you're Justice Department has put forward that this happened. And the president as we heard from him today said. I'm hearing from my intelligence agencies it was rush. But on the other hand I'm hearing from President Putin that he didn't do it and said he doesn't have any reason to see why they will it adding it is just remarkable that. We're kind of back into that stage of doubt about who the president believes what he believes remember we were on that trip in November where the president. Said that it when prudent tells him he didn't do it the president said I believe he means that sparked a huge fury and lot of questions about. Does the president believe who over the US intelligence agencies the next day he would ask that specific question in the president said. I stand with my intelligence agencies I think now. In the last weaker to an especially with this press conference today the president is just putting more doubts on who he believes. That have to be a really tough message for the intelligence community back in Washington around the country to hear from the president standing next to Vladimir Putin. Who they say orchestrated all of that interference. Yeah he's really been all over the map on this question as you point out cared taking a big step backward just from one year ago when he. Did seem to publicly concede that this had happened at the American democracy. Had a democratic system had been violated today obviously a very different take care Roberts thank you so much. At the reaction still coming in Jeff flake of Arizona persistent critic of the president. Just saying that that performance today in his word was shameful. Let's bring in Patrick for valor or reporter. Usually in Moscow but it's also there in Helsinki with Karen in the team Patrick. Really quite something that there. There are even on the Russian side the for a president who you calling this a success he seemed quite happy very comfortable. I give us the snap reaction. From from the Kremlin. And what you think folks are rock star are seen today. I mean they've followed reed at the fullest meaning there is saying the united. Prudent had a lot to gain from this imperative to lose and read yes when he came today he sees news how to win don't always dual front it was remarkable. Because he's so that. Almost a complete. Oval. All of American. Rest street towards Russia and that. Present some effectively on almost all issues that we've basically now feel we should cooperate on them and and it when he came to mailing of course. You found president Jiang and president prudent. Almost at times on the same page enormous seem to help one another out you so that at one point president prudent. Made this unusual for inviting. Special counsel Robert Mueller to come to Russia and that Russian and there is no enforcement would help. Him with the investigation into those Russian intelligence agents alleged to. Acts. Did the democratic posse and he's made this the same time he made this send condition that. Russian north post and be allowed to go to America and help and investigate people that they have some suspicions around. Relating to Hillary Clinton and Peter and normally this is a classic thing that the Kremlin doesn't makes an offer that you kind of knows. It is what they have waited is situated will be very hot the other sites we set and then today you had present some say I think that's an incredible night this advisory does. Very unusual. Think the thing to say there is that they were quite. Is spots on specifics when it came to what they could cooperating. When it came to arms control and Syria. And I think now we'll have to see and this is to fuel will be going on in Moscow is. How much did they see it this big distinction between president charm. And the rest of his administration which they see usually is pursuing more or less. That the policy of his predecessors and basically continuing today two sometimes wrapped up. Sanctions and Tryon. Pressure Russia one at a time you have. President trump. Policies speaking a completely different language of cooperation with the with gruden and so you now have to see and that's without doing to see. What comes next. And we know you'll be tracking that Patrick about thank you so much of course president trump saying this is just the beginning of a much longer dialogue between the US and Russia and this new phase. And we will certainly stay on accurate ABC news. But the reaction here at home the president is going to get an earful he does arrive back late tonight in fact. Lindsey Graham one of the president's allies in the senate senate just calling this a missed opportunity for president trump. Let's bring in my house before reporter Catherine fall worsens in our Washington bureau she is tracking the tweets which are coming fast and furious Catherine. Give us a sense of some of the flavor of reaction so far much of it not very friendly. From Republicans. Exactly not very friendly over from Republicans you mentioned that Lindsey Graham said you have. Jeff flake calling this quote shameful senator men staff saying. Trumps assertion that both countries are responsible is quote bizarre and flopped flat out wrong. The US is not to blame of course you have Democrats. On the other side of the I'll Mark Warner for example saying Putin's just lied to the president's base. About Russian interference in the 2016 election. Senator Ron Wyden says the fact that. Donald Trump holds both countries responsible this is a national embarrassment. So flood of reaction from Capitol Hill coming in napping it extremely positive yet then but another thing to watch here. Is how the administration. Responds to an Trump's assertions today we saw Karen drivers talking on a bit about that. A moment ago but. May have taken a different approach to this oh and said yesterday that it was quote hard to believe that you didn't know about the efforts interfere in the election. So it will be interesting to watch now the administration response to the comments. And if the president still trusts his intelligence community. Like they previously had to clean up before. Yeah that's a good point Catherine now with with the national security advisor taking a different line the Defense Secretary James Mattis largely in the background he sort of stayed away from these talks. And then as Jon Karl mentioned earlier the the distancing himself from them will be interest you to see how they react. Offer some closing thoughts want to bring in our Cokie Roberts again. Trying to make sense of this state Cokie we we talked a lot about why this summit was happening and why the president has been so keen on meeting well. They've just met. What should people take away from this what should they look for. And the days ahead. I think we have to look to see that the president actually dies. His our European allies are for at least former allies. Have been saying now was starting to ignore what he says some actually dies. And if in fact he tries to put together some sort of joint commission with Russia to investigate. That would be a big red light and warning sign to America that this is beyond any normal presidential behavior. If in fact he just goes about his business and treats against. Muller investigation. Then we know we're just back in the same place. Now we have to watch and make sure that. That he stays firm on Crimea has president Putin's that hasn't trump was doing. And see what happens in Syria Iran Capri. Lots of hot spots along the way and places where danger. Players are going up. Make a good point Cokie we we we don't know the fine print that was sorted out in that room for over two hours today just the two men and their translator so will be very important it. Keep and I and that is it shakes out of their case ahead thank you so much return a Skokie this morning for our coverage. I'm I believe before we go to we have are our justice correspondent Pierre Thomas joining us by phone whose perspective will be very very valuable in the coming days is the as the intelligence and national security apparatus of the United States digest the comments from the president. Today disavowing. That Russia did in fact metal and that's when he sixteen elections in the democratic process Pierre. What's your sense of how people are responding at the FBI and the intelligence agencies. Well right now they're still trying to of the door. What just took place this does happen in real time. But I think it's very important that this comes only fuels. Of that indictment. Pro Russian debt nationals on last Friday. The FBI and the Justice Department laid out chapter in burst naming specific individuals saying were they were saying how they act. Saying how they did he specific acts against the United States in terms of the democratic national crew ready and he showed Clinton Campaign. Paid the ultimate report by the Intel in our intelligence community back in 2017. The two governments succeed where they laid out. The case. They eat. Many of these people will or are perplexed according to someone mark forces have been reports are somewhat the president remarks. So now we have to see what happens going towards the Muller investigation. Is is is moving its full tilt. They continue to pursue leads and while they did not identify any Americans. Who knowingly colluded with the Russian hacking. It is clear that they are still looking into that possibility. And again at a number of witnesses we have at least five people. Plead guilty. Two connection to. The Russian investigation. A number of them who are still cooperate. We don't know yet what they have had to say and again wanted to print we do know about Boller that he played his cards very close the best. Ed as far as I can tell there's much to come. Much to come a deep here Thomas thank you for that similar investigation going ahead full tilt things in. As president trump this weekend in the presence of Russian president Vladimir Putin again calling it the rigged witch hunt. But this pier mention their 32 individuals now charged in that probe which is ongoing. Thanks for following us here at ABC news live for this extraordinary event this Helsinki summit with President Putin and president trump full coverage of abcnews.com. And on the ABC news aptly hook you download it. Of course follow us here at ABC news alive all day long we're live with the latest headlines. For now on Devin Dwyer lab in New York thanks for watching.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.