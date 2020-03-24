Transcript for Trump reiterates desire to ease coronavirus guidelines by Easter

I want to thank the American people for the incredible sacrifices. That their Macon on behalf of our nation. And I want to encourage everyone to keep following our guidelines and social distancing. Avoiding large gatherings and hand washing and all of the other things that everybody knows his supposed to be doing. Ultimately the goal is to ease the guidelines and open things up. Two very large sections of our country as we near the end of our historic battle with the invisible enemy. To go on for awhile but we win and win. I said earlier today that I hope we can do this by Easter. I think that would be great thing for our country and we're all working very hard to make that a reality. Will be meeting with a lot of people to see if it can be done. Easter is a very special day for many reasons. To me. For a lot of lot of our friends it's a very special day. And what a great time line this would be Easter as our time line what a great time line that would be. My first priority is. Always. The health and safety of the American people I want everyone to understand that we are continuing to evaluate. The data. We're working with the task force and making decisions based on. What is best for the interest of our fellow Tennessee country. In order to defeat the virus we must continue to be very strong. You're resilience and spirit has been aspiring to everyone. Right now this virus is attacked 249. Countries. But everybody who looks to us in there watching us. And I'm very proud to be a president. Can tell you that. There's tremendous hope is we look forward and we begin to see the light at the end of the tunnel. Stay focused and stay strong and my administration and myself will deliver for you as we have. In the past. Let me provide you an update on critical preparations and supplies. In a war on the virus. Through FEMA the federal government is distributing more than 8000000. And 95 respirators. Fourteen million surgical masks and many many millions of all are under order. And they'll be arriving soon. 2.4 million face shields one point nine million surgical gowns. Thirteen point five million gloves. And more than 4000 ventilator is too. The areas of our greatest may have already been sent and we have 4000 being delivered to New York. The federal government is using every reserves at its disposal to a fliers distributed. Critical medical supplies. The core element of this strategy is my executive order authorizing the use of the defense production act which has. As you know already been activated actually a long time ago quite a long time ago it's. Private companies are heeding our call to produce medical equipment and supplies. Because they know that we will not hesitate to invoke the DPA in order to. Get them to do what they have to do high. It's called leverage your have to you is that from the standpoint of actually it's been activated but you don't have to use it but the threat of it being there's great leverage and companies are doing as we ask and companies are actually. Even better than that day coming through and they're calling us. And it's been really something to see this morning for 3 am. General Electric health care. Are. Making tremendous numbers they've already started of respirators ventilator is an face shields. They're working together we didn't have to exercise your utilized a deep PA and anyway. The fact that we have it helps but we didn't have to look for the most part we won't have to. We're receiving full cooperation from companies with the understanding that the federal government stands ready to compel. Cooperation if need be we haven't found that to be the case. That's been really amazing to see these. Big strong powerful and some cases very small companies. Family owned company step up and make a lot of great product. Four while we're going through and what we will continue to be going through for awhile. The Army Corps of Engineers and the National Guard are building. Four hospital facilities in New York City at the Javits Center. Which will be operational very soon that Lori started. In addition there are building four separate medical facilities in different parts of the state. We're dealing with the Governor Cuomo and that she gonna for hospitals and for medical facilities at the highest level to really incredible facilities. Temporary but incredible. We're also deploying the US navy hospital ship. And that will be arriving in New York Harbor and the not too distant future it said finishing its. Maintenance. And doing a very. Big maintenance and what we did is we condensed and very seriously. Then as you know the other hospital ship in these are incredible ships it's already on its way to Los Angeles. So were in frequent contact with state and local officials and getting a lot of work done. We're likewise building hospitals. In Los Angeles we're working also the state of Washington. We're working with. The governor of the state of New Jersey home building a medical facility a hospital facility. And doing a lot of work I want to thank the people from FEMA the great people from fame and also the Army Corps of Engineers. Secretary manage and and they members of my administration continue to work closely with congress. Some police report that we are working to pass the biggest and boldest financial relief package in American history. Senators will soon hopefully vote on a two trillion dollar bill that will deliver direct cash payments to struggling Americans. No fault of their own this came out of nowhere nobody. Can imagine this even happened. But it's not their fault. We want to protect each and we will. All of the things that. A person needs protected in a famine these protected were working on job retention allowance for small businesses. An extended unemployment insurance for laid off workers. The legislation will also include billions of dollars for additional resources for our. This and really heroic these are incredible doctors nurses brave. And hospitals as well as support. For hard hit industries such as the airline industry and the cruise ship industry which employ tremendous amounts of people and obviously these are very. Important functions be on them. With very tough protections for the American taxpayer. The loans will be very secure and they will be very profitable and same time they'll bridge. They called bridge loans in many cases they'll be bridging. These companies back into very good health and some of them are very important company said. Four weeks ago didn't have a problem. I'm also confident that the Democrats will do the right thing I feel very confident their work in. Very hard together right now Republicans and Democrats in the getting very close to a very fair deal and a great deal for the people. Of our country. Today as you probably saw the Dow surged over 2100. Points at C. All time record history. Of the exchange. This is very encouraging and I think part of the reason is they. Are looking at. What is close to being passed and I think a very big part of it is they see the we wanna get our country open as soon as possible to see were working very hard on that that's a very big factor I think and two days historic gain. The legislation developed in the senate is the first step to restoring confidence and stability to. America's economy as we look ahead to the time when we can carefully and responsibly reopen our country for business and we hope that's going to be very soon. The want to assure Americans that we have. A team of public health experts we've got to know them as well as I know them they're great people credible talented. They love our country. Also economists and other professionals working to develop a sophisticated plan to reopen the economy. As soon as the time is right. One based on the best sci is that this modeling in the best medical research there is anywhere on earth. Our. Great people have been especially when it comes to our. Public health experts and officials have been helping other countries chilly weather the country's constant touch with other countries. Helping them out because many of them have never seen anything like what's happening. But our decision will be based on hard facts and data as to the opening. I'm also hopeful to have Americans working. Again by that Easter that beautiful lease today. Good rest assured every decision we make is grounded solely in the health safety and well being of our citizens. This is a medical crisis this is in a financial crisis. But it's a I think that nobody has seen for many many decades nothing like this. Marshalling our economic strength is a key feature. Of defeating the virus. Producing the material supplies and equipment that we need and they're doing a really fantastic job. We're hoping the governors win a conference call the other day with a governors and we allowed the press to join us in the call in the spirit between us and the governors has been really. Great. We should never be reliance on any foreign country. For the means. Of our own survival I think we've learned a lot. We've learned a lot. This crisis is underscored just how critical it is to have strong borders. At a robust manufacturing. Sector. For three years we've embarked on a great initial project to secure our immigration system and bring back our manufacturing jobs and brought back many jobs record numbers of record numbers of jobs. And this really shows. This experience shows how. Important borders are. Without borders you don't have a nation. Our goal for the future must be to have American medicine. For American patients American supplies for American hospitals and American equipment. For our great American heroes. Now both parties must unite to ensure the United States is truly an independent nation in every sense. Of the word energy independence would establish that. And something. Incredible that we've established where energy independence. Manufacturing independence economic independence. Then territorial independence in force by strong sovereign borders. America will never be a supplicant nation. We'll be a proud prosperous independent and self. Reliant nation. We will embrace commerce will all but we will be dependent upon none. Above all we know that the best thing for our economy. And the world right now is a very very powerful victory over the virus. Every day the American people are showing the unity and resolve that is always define the character of our nation. In New York citizens are using 3-D printers to make hundreds of face shields and make in them by the hundreds. In Texas businesses and churches that are uniting to collect gloves and thermometers for hospitals. In these selfless actions of our amazing citizens. We're seeing enduring strength of our magnificent nation a spirit they can never be broken. Andy. Victorious future that can never be denied it never will be denied.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.