Transcript for Trump remarks on Sondland testimony: ‘I want nothing’ from Ukraine

I'm going to go quickly. A quick comment on what's going on in terms of testimony with ambassador sondland. I just noticed one thing that I would say -- that means it's all over. What do you want from Ukraine? He asks me. Screaming. What do you want from Ukraine? I keep hearing all these different ideas and theories. This is ambassador sondland speaking to me. Just happened. To which I turned off the television. What do you want from Ukraine? I keep hearing all these different ideas and theories. What do you want? What do you want? It was a very short and abrupt conversation that he had with me. They said he was not in a good mood. I'm always in a good mood. I don't know what that is. He just said -- now he's talking about what my response. He's going what do you want? What do you want? I hear all these theories. What do you want? Now here's my response that he gave -- just gave. Ready? You have the cameras rolling? I want nothing. That's what I want from Ukraine. That's what I said. I want nothing. I said it twice. So he goes -- he asked M the question what do you want? I keep hearing all these things. What do you want? I don't know him very well. I have not spoken to him much. This is not a man I know well. Seems like a nice guy though. I don't know him well. He was with other candidates. He actually supported other candidates, not me. Came in late. Here's my response. Now if you weren't fake news you would cover it properly. I say to the ambassador in response I want nothing. I want nothing. I want no quid pro quo. Tell zelensky, president zelensky, to do the right thing. Here's my answer. I want nothing. I want nothing. I want no quid pro quo. Tell zelensky to do the right thing. Then he says this is the final word from the president of the United States. I want nothing. Thank you folks.

