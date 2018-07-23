Transcript for Trump wants to remove security clearances of former several intel chiefs

I'm not only is the president looking to take away bran and security clearance he's also looking into the clearances of combing clapper Hayden. Rice and the cave. The president is exploring the mechanisms to remove security clearance because they politicized. And in some cases monetize their public service and security clearances. Making baseless accusations of improper contact with Russia or being influenced by rush against the president is extremely inappropriate. And the fact that people with security clearances are making these baseless charges provides inappropriate legitimacy to accusations with zero evidence. This president is threatening to punish Brennan and coma in clapper for saying things about him that he doesn't like. I'm that presidential does that. President is exploring these mechanisms to resist. Grabbed it security clearance. Because they politicized and in some cases actually monetize. They're public service Ian their security plans clearances. And making baseless accusations of improper contact with Russia are being influenced by Russia against the president is extremely inappropriate. The president contends the fact that people a security clearances are making these baseless charges provides inappropriate legitimacy to accusations with zero evidence so. And we are further updates on that front sir they're free speech doesn't like and want to punish them for. No I think you are. Creating her own story they're the president doesn't like the fact that people are politicizing. Agencies and departments that are specifically. Meant to not be political and not meant to be monetized off at security plan.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.