Transcript for Trump, Republicans say they’re relocating convention from North Carolina

I think trump says he will not hold his nomination celebration in North Carolina this August. Republican officials are now scrambling to find another location for the party's biggest event. Clinton and trumpet sets the Republican party's nomination this August it's unlikely he'll be in Charlotte, North Carolina. The president announcing on Twitter late Tuesday night we are now forced to seek another state to host the twenty when he Republican National Convention. Despite the cool rotavirus pandemic president trump for weeks has pushed for a full scale event with no limitations. I don't want to have it where we get there and then they announce. After all the money was spent all the work was done all the people travel and guess what you can't put anybody in the arena or you can put a tiny number of people in the arena. We can't do that. But north Carolina's democratic governor Roy Cooper would not give the president and his party a guaranteed income packed an arena in downtown Charlotte. Cooper telling the RNC Tuesday that because of the corona virus threat planning for a scaled down convention with fewer people's social distancing and face coverings is a necessity. The RNC saying Tuesday night it hopes to still host official business of the convention in Charlotte. The president's nomination that will likely take place somewhere else options include Texas Florida and Georgia all have Republican governors' mansions and. Eight years and years raise money or plan and organize or an anger too much they are regarded as other ways in a low. Well ice does not let's. Democrats have already moved their convention backed by a month to mid August and they say it will be dramatically scaled back. Karen Travers ABC news Washington.

