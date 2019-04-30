Transcript for Trump considering new restrictions on asylum-seekers

President Robert looking took place in new restrictions on asylum seekers and Clinton are processing fee for their applications. The president sent a memo to the attorney general and acting Homeland Security secretary. Ordering them to overhaul the system and ninety days it's unknown what that application fee might be or if families fleeing poverty. Would be able to afford it the president also wants virtually every asylum case decided within six months of when the application is submitted.

