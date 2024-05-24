Trump and RFK Jr. appear at Libertarian National Convention

Former Pres. and current hopeful Donald Trump and Independent candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. attended the event Friday. ABC News’ Maryalice Parks reports live from the convention in Washington D.C.

May 24, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live