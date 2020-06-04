Trump 'saddened' that Boris Johnson admitted to hospital

More
President Trump offered well wishes to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who has been admitted to an intensive care unit in England after suffering persistent coronavirus symptoms.
0:30 | 04/06/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Trump 'saddened' that Boris Johnson admitted to hospital
I also wanted to send best wishes to very good friend of mine. And a friend to our nation prime minister Boris Johnson. We're very saddened to hear that. He was taken into intensive care this afternoon little while ago. And if Americans are all praying for his recovery he's been a really good friend he's been really something very special strong. Resolute doesn't quit doesn't give up.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:30","description":"President Trump offered well wishes to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who has been admitted to an intensive care unit in England after suffering persistent coronavirus symptoms.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Politics","id":"70010584","title":"Trump 'saddened' that Boris Johnson admitted to hospital","url":"/Politics/video/trump-saddened-boris-johnson-admitted-hospital-70010584"}