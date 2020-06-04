Transcript for Trump 'saddened' that Boris Johnson admitted to hospital

I also wanted to send best wishes to very good friend of mine. And a friend to our nation prime minister Boris Johnson. We're very saddened to hear that. He was taken into intensive care this afternoon little while ago. And if Americans are all praying for his recovery he's been a really good friend he's been really something very special strong. Resolute doesn't quit doesn't give up.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.