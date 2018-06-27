Transcript for Trump says search for next Supreme Court justice to begin immediately

Justice Kennedy will be. Retiring. And he's a man that. I've known for a long time and a man that I respected for a long time. He's been a great justice. Of the Supreme Court. He. He is. A man who is displaying great vision he's displayed tremendous day in and tremendous heart. And he will be missed but he will be retiring. And we will begin our search for a they knew justice. The United States Supreme Court that we'll begin. Immediately. And hopefully we're going to pick somebody who will be as outstanding self. I just want Rula thank. Justice Kennedy for the years. Tremendous service. He's AM the first attack killed a man Billy is spectacular meant. And I know that he will be around hopefully for a long time to advise and and then have always going to be teaching and doing other things. Thank you to Justice Kennedy why we have obviously. Numbers of people analysts have. 45 people that actually had during my election I had to pointing and as you know I didn't find. A little while ago that we have Maria. Excellent list of great talented highly educated highly intelligent. Hopefully. Tremendous people I think the listens very outstanding when I was running I I put down. A list of forty people. Because not being a politician I think people wanted to. Hear what some of my choices may be in it was pretty effective and I think you see the kind of quality that we're looking at when you look at that list. But I did and I added five. Additional people to the list so it will be somebody from that list so we have now welded after about 45 feet.

