Transcript for Trump says security clearances are 'very important to me'

Over a dozen intelligence officials are blasting the president today. After the development. Upon John Brennan's security clearance OG named Norman that the White House for as. To give us of the latest there you know it's a name. This just feels like another example of an us vs them type of battle. Have we ever seen anything of this magnitude where if the White House persists still many intelligence officials. A well you know this is a pretty big deal of course we just heard from the president. On the White House South Lawn saying that backed into revoked conference security clearance is not about I think critics. He says that he's actually giving up there boy saying that. Many people probably didn't know who John Britton was before this but the president did at that he's never had much respect for. Now it's far is that statement from those former top intelligence officials this is a big deal these are essentially they'll who's who in the intelligence world. Coming together to put out this statement saying you know what you don't have to agree with what John Brennan says pointing out that not all of them do what they should agree with his right to say it and they say that they never seen this the removal or approval of security clearances used as a political school. And the way that they feel president trump is doing it but John Brennan has not been silence he's continued to be outspoken. Writing in op Ed and tweeting about this on Twitter since the president's decision. Yes and now having another chorus of voices basically jumping up behind him and the president obviously did just speak there as he was heading into this helicopter. When Al cities say when addressing this issue. What you know he also kind of teased ahead point to Britain's horse and that's one person who he could end up taught. Revoking his security clearance but take listen to what the president said when he was asked about Al. I've got. But. I'm happy. Very very important. I've added tremendously odd traffic that. And so that's what the president was saying about revoking John Brennan security clearance still lots of criticism about this but he has had some people speaking up in favor of and so you know some split opinions let's a lot of criticism alana. And the other big story of course is that the president at one point had announced that he won to have a grand military parade after he had seen one in France. And and now he's basically saying that he's just gonna have to go back to France to see it because the one of the United States is being has postponed. But we did see some serious shade of being thrown a boat on the part of the president and the mayor of DC can you walk us through this back and forth. Right Alatas at pomp and circumstance. Other military parade has been pushed back the president pointing to the price of on Twitter saying. Local politicians who run DC portly know what went fall when they see it. He says when asked to give us a price for holding great celebratory military parade they want it and number so ridiculously high that I canceled it. DC's mayor aerial bows are responding on Twitter saying yep. I Muriel browser mayor of Washington DC the local politician who finally got through to the reality star in the white house with the realities. 21 point six million dollars of race a banks demonstrations in America. And those parentheses you see she wrote sat. Out using the president's own words against him June 8 thanks for the update today.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.