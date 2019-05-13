Trump sends warning to Iran: 'If they do anything they will suffer greatly'

President Trump fired off a verbal warning to Iran following reports that a Saudi Arabian tanker was targeted in the Persian Gulf.
Transcript for Trump sends warning to Iran: 'If they do anything they will suffer greatly'
We'll see what happens with a run if they do anything it'll be a very bad mistake they do anything I'm hearing there's. Stories about Iran they do anything they will suffer greatly we'll see what happens with the run.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

