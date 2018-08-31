Trump won't say if Sessions' job is safe after November: Report

The president offered the comments about Attorney General Jeff Sessions in a new interview.
0:37 | 08/31/18

Transcript for Trump won't say if Sessions' job is safe after November: Report
As for the president he says the attorney general Jeff Sessions job is safe at least for now. Despite their public feud but when asked by Bloomberg News if he'll keep sessions after mid term elections the president declined to comment. He's also making a new claim against the special counsel Robert Mueller calling his Russian investigation. Illegal. I the president is canceling pay raises for civilian federal workers unless congress reaches a budget deal that he accepts. He's invoked his emergency authority saying he needs to hold down the growth in federal spending. Government workers are supposed to receive a 2% pace pay raise on Jerry first.

