Transcript for Trump set to submit answers in Mueller investigation

We begin with the president in attack mode slamming his critics as he prepares to submit his long awaited answers to the special counsel Robert Muller the president has also debuted a derogatory nickname for democratic congressman Adam Schiff. After should question whether his appointment of Matthew Whitaker as acting attorney general is constitutional. In the meantime the president is now taking aim at the retired admiral who commanded the operation that track down Osama bin Laden. ABC's Elizabeth her has the details he's joining us in studio good morning. Kennison to make good morning to you all begin here with president trump saying on his scent he is ready for this rush investigation. To wrap up and should. His new acting attorney general choose to limit this investigation in any wake the president says. He's OK with that. Special counsel Robert Mueller has yet to reveal a timeline but president trump says he has completed his written answers for a smaller tone Fox News. He looked himself or not McCain I'm preparing written answers the president adding a sit down interview with Mueller. But not likely I think I was nowhere I think we've wasted enough time. On this witch hunt. And the answer is probably. I got were finished. As for his acting attorney general Matthew Whitaker who has been a vocal critic of the Russia probe. President trump says Whitaker has the authority to limit the investigation. Going to be up to him but you won't overrule and that he decides to curtail. I would not. Get involved. This as Democrat Adam Schiff likely the next chairman of the House Intelligence Committee calls Whitaker is appointment. Unconstitutional. Constitutionally it has to be said that confirmation an ethically he should have actually nothing to do with a investigation. In response president trump blasts that shift on Twitter calling his name an expletive the president also lashing out at retired admiral William cravin. Who commanded the raid that killed Osama bin Laden and called the president's attacks on the media group greatest threat to democracy. The navy seal wouldn't it is a nice that we got Osama bin Laden a lot sooner than that. A statement a craven says he is standing by his comment adding he admires all presidents who pulled. Uphold the dignity of the office to name Elizabeth her thing KO.

