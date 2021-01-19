Transcript for The Trump show's big finale: President Donald Trump's final full day in office

I'm joined now by senior editorial producer John San Tucci who has been covering president trump and his inner circle since before he even announced. His candidacy John I know you know so much about. The president about his family looking back at those moments what stands out the most to you. That's loaded question because so much to be honest that you were not the last three years you know I think Dan owns. This began and the fact that the are Donald Trump was a most unlikely presidential candidate in modern history is waiting it was the most. Unexpected event and anyone could ever imagine. And quite frankly the last four years his presidency have been anything. Paula predictable coming in right away to remission dinner. Alone with countries as he would promise. Early on the campaign trail to see an impeachment trial special counsel's investigation another teaching trial endemic and you've eaten. Really think about the four years of Donald Trump is not one. Facility here there are still many moments that it stood all of which bitter record breaking and is Johnson this piece Diane Egan even when things that you could say. Well good for his sport and he didn't get. Three justices on the Supreme Court that is something that nobody can take away from him all three or yeah. Org you only want a little legacy on the port for some time to come. But now the question your means they're Donald Trump's legacy. After a very tumultuous four years that is going to be something that we're still going to be yours now. Two one that's my next question to you what do think is next. For Donald Trump and Stanley. I think it the moment you where the events that we saw on Capitol Hill every right talk to were out of prison time. I'm uses injuries to be determined what we'll do we'll all come next year this is of president. Is not going out in the normal way he's right he's not. Recognizing his successor has seen in other words next presidential lied and all but. That's going to be the question is for any other has the Angel about a presidential library here is now control about seven colliding the only member. I'll try and he's actually discussing the book animal in his First Lady maligning the trumpet and it's not going to be a little coffee table book little showcase. Image is the changes she need to the White House over her four years there and the broader question what. It's a family you know it's certainly did a family affair the last four years behind. I have since he ran for president in 2016. Or Donald for a shot these children want to stay involved in politics it's going to be quite hard for them to you that. After what we've seen in the last couple weeks I know that a gun control and Donald junior during my twenty seeing each any conversations but everything at the moment giant what Luis as it would bolt. They attacks on his legacy enough for decades from now what do you think the term presidency will be remembered for. Yeah I was eating out this. It just turned into moments that I witnessed over the last couple years. Actually being human my son turned to hear her nine year old last week noticing how his daddy did extolling this goes some dating him. I don't think you believe me. I don't think that he'll believe each day there was a president who was impeached Tri-State don't believe. And an elite don't believe he when they seem to be in trouble panels that went on the White House. The each day. Publicly and privately publicly traded she'll each other over the course of four years there's so much it is that is truly unbelievable the president used to emerge during Twomey. IIDs into his presidency to explain it. And I did that is the perfect word for how we're gonna to walk away from the east for years every single moment. It was unbelievable. My sons and tissue will leave it there thank you we give.

