-
Now Playing: Deputy AG Rod Rosenstein plans to leave in mid-March: Official
-
Now Playing: Who is Bernie Sanders?
-
Now Playing: 16 states sue to block Trump's border wall emergency
-
Now Playing: Roger Stone summoned to explain Instagram post about judge
-
Now Playing: Trump to sign directive on scaled-back Space Force
-
Now Playing: Bernie Sanders announces 2020 presidential run
-
Now Playing: Investigators detail NC election fraud scheme
-
Now Playing: Rubio visits Colombia, addresses Venezuelan military
-
Now Playing: Protests slam Trump's emergency declaration for border wall
-
Now Playing: Trump criticizes Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro for blocking humanitarian aid
-
Now Playing: Trump declares national emergency over border wall funding
-
Now Playing: Scientist born in China accused of stealing trade secrets
-
Now Playing: White House press secretary Sarah Sanders says she was interviewed by Mueller team
-
Now Playing: US sanctions top Venezuelan security officials as Maduro digs in
-
Now Playing: Supreme Court agrees to hear 2020 census citizenship question case
-
Now Playing: Stacey Abrams reflects on campaign loss
-
Now Playing: President Trump declares national emergency and claims $8 billion to secure border
-
Now Playing: Trump's physical results show weight gain, but he's 'in good health overall': WH
-
Now Playing: Trump is expected to declare a national emergency
-
Now Playing: President Trump declares national emergency for border wall funding