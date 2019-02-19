Transcript for Trump to sign directive on scaled-back Space Force

Well president trump is expected to sign a directive today aimed at establishing a space forces in new branch of the military sources say the department. Dedicated to space will fall under the air force much like the Marine Corps is part of the navy. The directive lays the ground work for legislation that must be approved later by congress. None of the growing legal challenge to president trumps national emergency declaration sixteen states have now filed a lawsuit. Claiming the move to build his border wall is unconstitutional. The State's claim the president cannot legally it's happened to billions of dollars set aside by congress for other programs. Meanwhile protesters gathered in at least a dozen states to rally against what they call a power grab by the president insisting there's no emergency.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.