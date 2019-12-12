Transcript for Trump signs executive order aimed at anti-Semitism

President drop in the First Lady hosted two Honecker reception that the White House saying he will always celebrate and honor the Jewish people. The president talked about its pro is rolled policies like recognizing Jerusalem as its capital. Any signed an executive order designed to combat anti semitism on college campuses. By threatening to withhold federal funding the order is expected to be chalice in court. Critics say it interprets Judaism as a race or nationality. Not just a religion.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.