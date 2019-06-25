Transcript for Trump signs order on health care cost transparency

We had to announce new groundbreaking actions. There were taking into dramatically increase quality affordability and fairness to our health care system. This landmark initiative continues our campaign to put American patients verses is a truly. Big action people have no idea how big it is. Some people say bigger than health care itself this is something that's going to be very important. We believe the American people have a right to know the price of services before they go to visit the doctor. Therefore just a few moments I'll be signing a breakthrough executive order. It will create unprecedented transparency. About health care prices and provide this information to the American people for the first time ever first time it's ever been done with this order hospitals will be required to publish prices that reflect what people actually pay for services. In a way that's clear straightforward. And accessible to all and you'll be able to price it among many different. Potential providers and you get great proceed prices will come down by. Numbers that you won't even believe the one even believe it more price transparency will mean more competition. And the cost of health care will go when he weighed down.

