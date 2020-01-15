Trump signs partial trade deal with China

More
The vice premiere of China joined President Donald Trump to sign “phase one” of the agreement.
4:42 | 01/15/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Trump signs partial trade deal with China

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"4:42","description":"The vice premiere of China joined President Donald Trump to sign “phase one” of the agreement. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Politics","id":"68303468","title":"Trump signs partial trade deal with China","url":"/Politics/video/trump-signs-partial-trade-deal-china-68303468"}