Transcript for Trump slams Attorney General Jeff Sessions

And I am Karen Travers let go inside the plane it's. President trump slammed his attorney general Jeff Sessions in an interview with Fox News the residents as sessions never got control of the Justice Department. Where he says Democrats are very strong. President doesn't explain what he means by that he also made it clear he is still very frustrated that sessions recused himself from the Russia probe and that he should have told the president he was going to do that. Before he accepted the job the president asked. What kind of man is this. The press also signaled that he reluctantly. Gave sessions the job of attorney general and that he did so only out of loyalty. Because sessions was an early supporter of his campaign. The attorney general will be meeting with the president today at the White House to talk about prison and sentencing reform. I'm Karen Travis at the White House you're watching ABC news.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.