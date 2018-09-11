Transcript for Trump slams criticism by 'Mr. Kellyanne Conway'

Give me your main. You mean mr. Kelly and Todd royal. He's just trying to get. Publicity for himself water you do this squad you. What a yes Kelly had that right there. She might know better that may I really don't know the guy. Well when you make your comment fresh snow ball. Let me make way. Thought when you make comments I see everybody on television all these liars all these. Law enforcement people making comments epic comment. They never asked to get great kids that make comment. The fact that you go on fox or CNN or MSNBC or anybody. You make a comment you'd have nobody left excuse you would have absolutely nobody left eye see different people at different times going on shows. Advice about to say oh now he's never qualified to serve in government. So all the time I'm watching many different people go and many different judge. Saying many different things that doesn't mean there aren't qualified now in all fairness do. Matt Whitaker will again I didn't know. Abetted by the that there reputation his reputation is excellent. But did all fairness them. We give them judge so did. Many of the people that get dogged about so did everybody. That. Yet dubbed get about a permanent position I think everybody looking at a permanent position. In every department has done many judge does that mean we can't hire anybody we have to hire somebody that finish Al I don't think so.

