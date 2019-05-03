Transcript for Trump slams House committee's investigation into his administration as 'a disgrace'

Which you. Because we got it when it matters. There was no collusion. It was a hoax that was so anything. And they wanted to do that isn't getting legislation passed anyway. People organizations got letters it's a disgrace it's a disgrace to our country. I'm not surprised it's happening basically they've started the campaign so I think campaign begins but the campaigns actually there campaign has been going on for the last two and a half years. So it's a shame. And the people understand. When they look at it they just say presidential harassment. But that's OK no it administration has accomplished. Probably you could say this with absolute surety in the first two years. Anywhere near. What we've accomplished whether it's the tax cuts whether it's regulation cuts whether it's a bettors administration what we've done with the veterans administration was choices so many other things that nobody though won't be possible. To get past no administration has done in his first two years went to drop administration has done. So what the Democrats want to do. They cannot stand the loss they could not stand losing in 2016. I see it all the time I see people getting so certain person get up yesterday the anger. The anger and they just haven't gotten used to the fact that we want a lot of states that haven't been won by Republicans are a long time. But essentially what they're saying is the campaign begins instead of doing infrastructure. Instead of doing health care and certainly so many things that they should be doing. They wanna play games President Obama. From what they tell me who wins under a so what kind of thing didn't get one letter they didn't do anything they can get one letter the request many requests were made it think of a letter. It's too bad. Because I'd rather see them through legislation we negotiate out legislation where so many things actually things that we agree on like infrastructure. But they want to focus on nonsense.

