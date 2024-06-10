Trump to speak with Christian group that calls for abortion to be 'eradicated'

The former president is scheduled to speak virtually at an event hosted by The Danbury Institute, which says it believes “that the greatest atrocity facing our generation is abortion."

June 10, 2024

