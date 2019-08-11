-
Now Playing: Trump says he hasn't agreed to roll back tariffs
-
Now Playing: Trump ordered to pay $2 million dollar settlement
-
Now Playing: One year out from the 2020 presidential election
-
Now Playing: House Democrats release two more transcripts; Bloomberg eyeing 2020 presidential race
-
Now Playing: Anonymous White House official set to release bombshell book on Trump presidency
-
Now Playing: Michael Bloomberg eyes entering 2020 presidential race
-
Now Playing: Impeachment investigators release two more transcripts
-
Now Playing: Trump speaks at 'Black Voices for Trump' launch
-
Now Playing: ‘Anonymous’ book makes bombshell Trump claims
-
Now Playing: Michael Bloomberg entering 2020 race?
-
Now Playing: New book ‘A Warning’ gives an inside look into Trump administration
-
Now Playing: Bloomberg planning 2020 presidential run
-
Now Playing: Impeachment inquiry intensifies ahead of open House hearings
-
Now Playing: Trump: 'Happy' to run against Bloomberg
-
Now Playing: New Democratic primary challenger?
-
Now Playing: Michael Bloomberg takes step toward 2020 bid
-
Now Playing: Former New York City mayor files to run in Alabama's presidential primary
-
Now Playing: Trump must pay $2 million to settle civil lawsuit against foundation