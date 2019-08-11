Transcript for Trump speaks at 'Black Voices for Trump' launch

We need your help we're going to travel across the country to every community urban and rural and suburban and we're going Zhu. Campaign for every last African American vote in 20/20. The Republican Party was the original home of African Americans and now. It's our returning it was a hundred year traffic you think about it. We've done more for African Americans and three years then the broken Washington establishment. Has done in more than thirty years. Last month. The African American unemployment rate reached the lowest level ever recorded in the history America. Patio is better argument that a debate right. The African American youth unemployment this was so important to me you remember how high was 6070%. Has now reached the lowest number ever recorded in his jailer country doing really well. The African American poverty rate has reached at all time historic. Low lowest since apathetic. For the first time ever most new hires of prime working age are minorities and women first that's ever happened. Wages are rising really fast up 9%. Since the election. A number that was unthinkable. And they're rising fastest war low income. Workers proportionately. They're rising the fastest with a low income worker who would have thought this was going to happen. Almost 2.5 million Americans have been lifted out of poverty since my election. Including 150000. African. American children. Ally. Q when I hear a 150000. Lot of people don't know whether regional and a means to me we fellow Yankee Stadium three times. Parade has a lot of people.

