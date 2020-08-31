Transcript for Trump ‘can’t stop the violence because he fomented it': Biden

Want to make it absolutely clear from the very clear about all of this writing is not protest. Looting is not protest. Setting fires is not protest. None of this is protest. Is lawlessness. Plain and simple. And those who do it should be prosecuted. Violence will not bring change. And only great destruction. It's wrong in every way. It divides instead of your minds to stories businesses only hurts the working families that serve the community. Makes things worse across the board not better. It's not what Doctor King angered John Lewis taught. An must and fires are burning we have a president who fanned the flames. Rather than fighting flags. But must not burn. After bill. This president long ago forfeited any moral leadership in this country. He can't stop the violence because for years she's fob added. You know he may believe. Bobbie the words law and order makes it strong. But his failure to call on his own supporters to stop acting as an are bullish in this country shows how weak he is. There's an unbelievably less violence in America. Donald Trump is reelected. We need justice in America we need safety and there. Says she global crisis. Crises and under Donald Trump kept multiplying. Covert. Economic devastation. Unwarranted police violence. Bald white Nationalists. A reckoning outraged declining faith in the birth. Enough of the right American future. There's no reason why we can't just so much that we need. Common thread. Incumbent president. Who makes things worse not better and incumbent present themselves chaos. Retton provide ignored. Incumbent president who fails the basic do the job which is to advance the truth that all of us know. All war with the right to life liberty pursuit of happiness. That's right all of us.

