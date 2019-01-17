Trump strikes back, postpones Speaker Pelosi's overseas trip due to shutdown

One day after Speaker Pelosi pushed President Trump to delay the State of the Union address, Trump retaliated by suspending her use of a military plane for an official trip to Belgium and Afghanistan.
24:52 | 01/17/19

