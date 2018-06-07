Trump stumps in Montana

President Donald Trump fired up thousands of supporters at a campaign rally - taking on perhaps this fall's most-endangered Senate Democrat incumbent, Sen. Jon Tester.
0:50 | 07/06/18

Transcript for Trump stumps in Montana
That you're going to get it years they real. And to have a fighter you see it you would watching for the last six months is a tough cookies up fighter gonna fight for you Matt. Rosa dale. John testers say it's one thing Wendy's in Montana. But I will tell you I'm testament to what he does the exact opposite when he goes to Washington. There. A vote for John testing. Is a vote. For Chuck Schumer I'm Nancy Pelosi. And the new leader. Of the Democrat party. Maxine Waters.

