Transcript for Trump on synagogue shooting: 'To see this happening again and again is a shame'

Frankly it all over the world. And something has to be done something has to be done but it looks like. Results are coming in and they're far more devastating than anybody originally thought in the morning in the morning they. Thought that it was the shooter but they had the shooter they soon would but results are very devastating you're seeing the numbers come in. So while will be speaking to you at the conference the future. Farmers of America. Conference had. It's just his game to watch this at the cedars. The so many years so much job it is absolutely this game get any question. Visit them. Talk I'm online unlock. Well again. This has. Little do it that if you take a look if they had protection inside. The results would have been. Far better this is a dispute that will always exist I suspect but if they had. Some kind of a protection inside the temple. And maybe get a bit of very much different situation they didn't. Man he was able the to do things that unfortunately should have been able to do I hear the police were outstanding. I had the police did an incredible job and as you know. Numerous police were badly injured. But again law enforcement did a fantastic job the way gonna have a very complete. Statement feel we the results are coming in of what what took place Howard took place. Again law enforcement was outstanding has always remain as. As usual and as always law enforcement was really outstanding they stepped up to the plate but. Pittsburgh great community incredible people I spoke with the governor I spoke to the there. See this happening again and again and again is just appreciate. Well it's a violent sense. Look at the violence all over the world and the world does violence the world is a violent world. Had you think when you're over it it is sort of goes away but then he comes back in the form of a madman. A a lack go. I think one thing we should do is we should stiffen up our laws in terms of the death penalty what people do this takes you get the death penalty. And they shouldn't have to wait years and years now the lawyers will get an. And everybody's going to get involved it will be ten years down the line. And I think they should step back stiffen up laws. And I think they should very much green get the death penalty in the bug anybody that does that thing like this that innocent people. Veteran Kemp Fuller and shirts at the so many incidents would churches. They should be. They should really suffered the ultimate price they should pay the ultimate prize I felt that way for a long time some people disagree with me I can't imagine why but. Disaster stop so we're going to have a statement. At our stop with the young farmers. Court beginning of your presidency met with the NRA is that maybe you're the president who can help solve them. Easy to acknowledge the possibility to gaze swear and again nobody knows exactly what took place yet exclusive. But this is a case where they had an armed guard inside. They might have been able to stop him immediately. So this would be a case or if there was an armed guard inside the temple they would have been able to stop him maybe that would have been nobody killed. Except for him rightly so it's a very very. Very difficult situation and when you look at it we can look at it two ways but. Again if they had somebody. To protect people now. It is game that you even have to speak that way is that they shame that we even have to think of that inside of a temple or resided Richards. But certainly the results might have been far better. The line you think that all churches and synagogues and have armed guard I hate to think of it that way I will say that I hate that they keep it that way. So we'll see you would have yeah. Fidel is certainly an option committed this world loses a world with a lot of problems and it has been a world with a lot of problems for. Many years many many years that you could say frankly but many centuries and you look at what goes on. But certainly you want protection. And they didn't have any protective dad a maniac walked in and dated haven't you protection and that is just so sad to see. So sad to see the results could have been much better it is a very very very difficult thing for me to stand as president to do watch. Any of this go you know before I ran for office that I'd watch instances like this. With churches and other things. I'd say what is game what a shame but it's even tougher when you're. The president of the United States that you have to watch this kind of thing happen it is so sad to see so will see you at the with the young farmers. Lot of them.

