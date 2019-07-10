Transcript for Trump on Syria withdrawal: ‘I'm not siding with anybody’

Well that's adding that anybody we've been in Syria for many years you know Syria were supposed to be a short term hit just a very short term hit the way it was mostly in and out. That was many many years ago and we only have fifty people in that area that's a small sector. And I don't want those fifty people hurt or killed or anything I don't want anything bad to happen are people Ayatollah. To present an airline has it zone. He heard any of any of our people get very big trouble. We want to bring our troops back home and I collect enough that you go back and look at speeches I would say we want to bring. On troops back home from these endless wars. And we're like a police force there will policing. And fighting what policing. What am pleased. With the greatest military force. Ever assembled. Because of what I've done over the last three years with. Two and a half trillion dollars. Mr. ambassador who has spent more ability to have trillion dollars. But we're not going to be there longer we're going to be watching Turkey and we hope that them and all of the other countries or some of the other countries including the European Union doesn't. And does whatever it is supposed to do reviews captured. Iasis fighters and hamlets.

