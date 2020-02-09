Trump takes jab at Biden during V-J Day speech

More
President Donald Trump delivered a V-J Day speech on Wednesday, trumpeting American strength and managing to squeeze in a swipe at Democratic rival Joe Biden.
2:53 | 09/02/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Trump takes jab at Biden during V-J Day speech

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"2:53","description":"President Donald Trump delivered a V-J Day speech on Wednesday, trumpeting American strength and managing to squeeze in a swipe at Democratic rival Joe Biden.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Politics","id":"72780127","title":"Trump takes jab at Biden during V-J Day speech","url":"/Politics/video/trump-takes-jab-biden-day-speech-72780127"}