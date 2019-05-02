Transcript for Trump talks national security, North Korea

The final. Part. My agent. He is to protect. American. Security. Over the last two years we have. Begun to fully rebuild. The united states military. With 700. Billion dollars. Last year. And 716. Billion dollars this year. We are also getting other nations to pay their fair share. Hi. For years the United States was being treated very unfairly. By friends of ours. Members of NATO. But now we have secured. Over the last couple of years more than 100. Billion dollars. Of increase. In defense spending. From our NATO allies. They said it. Build up the United States is developing a state of the art missile defense system. Under my administration. We will never apologize for advancing. America's interests. For example. Decades ago the United States entered into a treaty with Russia. In which we agreed to limit and reduce our missile. Capability. Well we followed the agreement and the rules. To the latter. Russia repeatedly. Violated its terms. It's been going on for many years. That is why I announced that the United States. Is officially withdrawing from the intermediate range nuclear forces treaty or INF. Treaty. Perhaps. We really have no choice. Perhaps we can. Negotiated differed agreement adding China and others. Or perhaps we can. In which case we will outspend. And out innovate. All others by far. As part of a bold new diplomacy. We continue our historic push for peace. On the Korean. Peninsula. Our hostages have come home. Nuclear testing has stopped. And there has not been aim is so launch in more than fifteen months. In my head not been elected president of the United States. We would right now in my opinion. Be in a major war with North Korea. Much work remains to be done. But my relationship. With Kim Jong-un is a good one. Chairman Kim and I will meet. Again on February 27. And 28 in Vietnam. Two weeks ago the United States officially recognized. He legitimate government of Venezuela. And its new president. Law. We stand with the Venezuelan people. In their noble quest for freedom. And we condemn the brutality. Of the more Darrow regime. Whose socialist policies have turned that nation. From being the wealthiest. In South America. Into a state. Of abject poverty and despair. Here in the United States. We are alarmed. By the new calls. To adopt. Socialism. In our country. America was founded on liberty and independence. And not government coercion domination. And control. We are born free. You really. Tonight. We renew our resolve. That America will never be based socialist. Country. Yeah. What have they most complex set of challenges we face. And half for many years. Is in the Middle East. Our approach is based on principle. Realism. Not discredited theories that have failed for decades. To yield progress. For this reason. My administration. Recognized. The true capital of Israel and proudly opened the American Embassy. News am. Our brave troops. Have now been fighting in the Middle East for almost nineteen years. In Afghanistan and Iraq. Nearly 7000. American heroes. Have given their lives. More than 52000. Americans. Have been badly wounded. We have spent more than seven trillion dollars. In fighting wars in the Middle East. As a candidate for president. I loudly pledged. A new approach. Great nations do not fight endless wars. When I took office ice is controlled more than 20000. Square miles. In Iraq. And Syria. Just two years ago. Today we have liberated virtually all of the territory. From the grip. Of these blood thirsty monsters. Now. As we work with our allies. To destroy the remnants of iasis. It is time to give our brave warriors in Syria. A warm welcome home. I have also. Accelerated. Our negotiations. To reach if possible a political settlement in Afghanistan. The opposing side. Is also very happy. To be negotiate. Our troops have thought. With unmatched valor. And thanks to their bravery. We are now able to pursue. A possible. Political solution. To this long. And bloody conflict. In Afghanistan. My administration. Is holding constructive talks. With a number of Afghan groups. Including. The Taliban. As we make progress in these negotiations. We will be able to reduce troops' presence. And focus on counter terrorism and we will indeed focus on counter terrorism. We do not know where there. Will achieve an agreement. But we do know that after two decades of war. The hour has come. To at least try for peace and the other side would like to do. The same thing. It's time. Above all friend and foe alike but it's never doubt. This nation's power and will to defend our people. Eighteen years ago. Violent terrorists attacked the USS Cole. And last month. American forces killed. One of the leader is of that attack. We are honored to be joined tonight by Tom Webber lane. Whose son. Navy Seaman Craig where ruling. Was one of the seventeen sailors. We tragically lost. Tom we vowed to always remember the heroes of the USS. Cole thank. Okay. My administration. Has acted decisively. To confront the world's leading state sponsor. Of terror the radical. Regime in Iran. It is a radical. Regime. They do bad bad things to ensure this corrupt. Dictatorship never acquires nuclear weapons I went through the United States from the disasters. A Rand. Nuclear deal. I.

