Transcript for Trump talks North Korea summit, China trade talks to US governors

Right after this brilliantly for Vietnam where I meet with chairman Kim and we talk about something that frankly. He never spoke to anybody about but we're speaking it was speaking and I think we can have a very good. A very good subject I think we'll have a very tremendous we want the nuclearization. And I think he'll have a country that will. Set a lot of records for speed in terms of an economy. And I told you last night it was a lovely dinner but I tell you how. How well we did with our trade talks in China. And it looks like they'll be coming back quickly again and we're gonna Albania. And of the summit we'll have a signing summit which is even better. So hopefully we get that completed that we getting very very close invested their life Kaiser Stephen Nugent. Lot of folks in the room have been helping.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.