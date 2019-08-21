Transcript for Trump talks to NRA chief on background checks

And also president trump is again backing away from more thorough background checks for gun buyers and said he told reporters that gun violence is a mental health problem. And the US already has very strong background checks ABC news has also confirmed president trump had a lengthy conversation with an RA chief. Way it'll up here. That's what the president told Locke here he did not. Support universal background checks for that does not mean background check legislation. Is off the table and in talking with reporters the president also mocked congresswoman Rasheed its leaves grief over not visiting her grandmother in the westbound. Talib got tearful as she spoke about how she and her failing have been treated by Israel. President trump says to leave was quote. Grandstanding. That's for the first time. To lead with fifty years. Well all of a sudden. She starts with tears tears. And I don't buy that I don't I don't fight for second NIC. This person who's crying. Because she can't see your grandmother's kitchen grandmother they gave permission to share your mother but she grant standard and she didn't want to do it. Michigan Democrat has been a vocal supporter of boycotting Israel over treatment of Palestinians. Israel said to lead could only visit her grandmother she promised not to talk about that she would not accept the restriction.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.