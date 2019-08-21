-
Now Playing: Congress reacts to Trump's flip-flops on guns, taxes
-
Now Playing: Trump backtracks on tax cuts, gun control
-
Now Playing: Trump talks to NRA chief on background checks
-
Now Playing: Trump calls off trip to Denmark over Greenland
-
Now Playing: Trump administration to roll out plan for longer-term detention of migrant families
-
Now Playing: SigDigs: Aug. 21, 2019
-
Now Playing: FiveThirtyEight Politics Podcast: What’s driving Elizabeth Warren’s comeback?
-
Now Playing: New poll shows Biden continues to lead the pack of 2020 Democratic candidates
-
Now Playing: Trump contradicts White House aides, says he's considering payroll tax cut
-
Now Playing: Trump pushes for temporary payroll tax cut amid US-China trade war
-
Now Playing: Planned Parenthood drops out of Title X
-
Now Playing: Trump administration reportedly considers tax cut
-
Now Playing: Former North Dakota senator talks politics, Native American issues
-
Now Playing: Coushatta Tribe chairman speaks on 'fundamental issues of Native Americans'
-
Now Playing: 3 out of 4 economists expect US will slide into recession by 2021
-
Now Playing: Eric Garner's family on firing of NYPD officer: 'The fight is not over'
-
Now Playing: Rep. Omar calls on colleagues to visit Israel, Palestine after her trip was denied
-
Now Playing: Rep. Rashida Tlaib fights back tears as she recalls grandmother's plight in Palestine
-
Now Playing: Trump appears to walk back on background checks
-
Now Playing: Trump bats down fears of US recession