Transcript for Trump taps US ambassador to Germany as acting director of national intelligence

President trump has chosen a new acting Director of National Intelligence Richard Bernal is currently the ambassador to Germany. And as a longtime supporter of the president he has little experience in intelligence but he won't need senate confirmation because he'll only be acting director. Breaking overnight fears of a far right link in the deadly shooting Rampage in Germany federal prosecutors there announced. They're taking over the investigation into last night's massacre in the city up now. What's left eleven people dead including the gunman. The move comes amid German media reports that the suspect left behind letters expressing right wing conspiracy theories. Nine people were killed at two hookah bars the shooter and another person were found dead in his home. Prosecutors plan to provide more information today. All.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.