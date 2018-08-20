Transcript for Trump taunts former CIA director to sue over revoked security clearance

The battle between president Tom and John reading and last week the administration stripped the former CIA director of security clearance. Brack is threatening to take action and the president. Egging him on. John bragging is biting back the former CIA directors sent on NBC's Meet the Press Sunday. He'll do whatever he can't stop the trump administration from stripping other former government officials of their security clearances. And if it means going to court. I will I we'll do that. Trump on Twitter this morning told Brandon to bringing on. It would be very easy to get all of his records panics emails and documents to show not only the port Johncke the president writes. But how he was involved with the Mahler rigged which time. He won't sue. Drug administration facing increasing backlash for its decision to strip Brandon and security clearance. Today more than 175. Former government officials including former ambassadors in US attorneys released a statement saying Venetian will be quote. We get there is a political litmus test applied to force these experts are allowed to share their views. Athlete more than a dozen former top intelligence officials including some who served under Republican presidents. He said in a letter that the president was using security clearances as a political tool. Residents asked last week if he was silencing his critics. Pick up quite. National security advisor John Bolton said the administration is considering reviewing the longstanding policy in maintaining security clearances. A former government officials. Karen Travers ABC news the White House.

