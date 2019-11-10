Trump tax return appeal denied

The federal circuit of appeals in Washington, D.C., has affirmed a lower court order rejecting legal challenges from Trump's legal team to subpoena the president's financial records.
0:17 | 10/11/19

Trump tax return appeal denied
Federal appeals court ruling today that he must turn over his tax returns to congress the courts said lawmakers have the right to subpoena records from president trumps accounting firm. The house committee on oversight and reform subpoenaed the records in April the president's attorneys can now appeal the matter to the Supreme Court if that your.

