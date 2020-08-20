Transcript for Trump says tax subpoena is political ‘witch hunt’

Case about your taxes rules you need to give yours earlier actors theater react slowly Supreme Court set of it's a fishing expedition. You don't have to do it and there's a fishing expedition but more importantly. This is a continuation. Of the which aren't the greatest witch hunt in history is never been anything like it. Where people want to examine every gig you've ever done to see if they can find that there is a common at a place no president has ever had to go through this. The Supreme Court shouldn't have allowed this to happen but no president has ever had to go through this but what the Supreme Court didn't do is say. If it's a fishing expedition. If you think my interpretation is essentially you don't have to doing so will probably end up back in the Supreme Court. But this is just a continuation. Of the most hideous. Witch hunt. In the history of our country. We beat Mahler we wanted to every level in this. In Washington DC we wanted to relent level. So now what they did they descended into New York so now we have an all Democrats say all Democrats. And they send it into New York they should never be allowed to happen to another president this is a continuation. The most disgusting witch hunt in the history of our country well it is. The Supreme Court said fishing expedition this is the ultimate fishing expedition nobody has anything we did we don't do things wrong. But just say let's go in and inspect every deal he's ever done let's get papers from ten years every paper every deal is ever side. Maybe we can fly with some lawyer made a mistake where they didn't got an eyewitness didn't put a common down someplace and then we can do something. This is a disgrace and they should never ever be allowed. Happened again this kind of an event you very much for.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.