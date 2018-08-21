Trump tells press he feels 'very badly for Paul Manafort'

More
"It had nothing to do with Russian collusion, so we continue the witch hunt," Trump said.
0:55 | 08/21/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Trump tells press he feels 'very badly for Paul Manafort'
Yeah.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":57320135,"title":"Trump tells press he feels 'very badly for Paul Manafort'","duration":"0:55","description":"\"It had nothing to do with Russian collusion, so we continue the witch hunt,\" Trump said.","url":"/Politics/video/trump-tells-press-feels-badly-paul-manafort-57320135","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.