Transcript for Trump again tests negative for coronavirus

I did take a test it just came this is from the white has physician you may have just can't manage just look at this morning. And I took get it took me literally a minute. To take it and it took me I guess who is fourteen or fifteen minutes I want to work fitting way forward but. Said it took fourteen minutes or something to come up with the conclusion. And it said the president tested negative for cove at nineteen. So that's a second one I think I took it really out of curiosity to see how quickly it worked confessed to work and there's a lot easier I've done on both. And the second one is much more pleasant yes I can tell you that. Much more pleasant.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.