Transcript for Trump has testy exchange with reporters at White House

Beer campaign had an ad showing migrants climbing over walls in Mosul before it but they weren't that they're not going to be doing their work hackers but know which took. Do you think there were actors they learn active sitting come from Hollywood. These were these were people this was an actual. You know that happened a few days ago. And there are hundreds of miles away that there are hundreds and hundreds of Motorola by that that's on an invasion honestly. I think he should let me run the country you run CN NR and if you did it well you're ready let me ask you I'm if I may ask. The question as president my comments in question are you worried that's enough that's an president I think that's and I asked one of the other protests enough partly ma'am I'm pumped. This president that's enough as president I've wanted to you know and I may ask you on on the Russian investigation are you concerned. That that you may have not concerned about anything where you may have excitement investigation because it's a hoax are you that's enough put down the Mike this president are you worried about indictments coming down and those of us. Mr. President. I don't know what CNN should be ashamed of itself having you working for them you are a rude terrible person you shouldn't be working for CNN. Back. I I think that's under earn rude person the way you treat Sarah Huckabee is horrible. And the way you treat other people a horrible. You shouldn't treat people that way and in Qaeda leader Trent engines defense that traveled with Emma Watson he's a diligent reporter about Islam not a big fan of yours either so I understand to be honest I'm. So let me ask a question of why can't you repeatedly large you aren't the best mister president you repeatedly spoke over the course of just sit down please. But when you when you report fake news now when you report fake news which CNN does a lot. You are the enemy of the people die Mr. President over the course over the course the last several days of the campaign sir sir at the end of the campaign he repeatedly said that Americans. Need to feared Democrats he said Democrats would unleash a wave of violent crime that endangers Fam les. Everywhere why are you could hit it very American crime why you pitting Americans against one another sooner what he's trying to be him now does that mean just let me just say. For simple. Because they're very weak on crime. Because they have often suggested members and people within the Democratic Party at a high level have suggested getting were device getting rid of law enforcement. That's not gonna happen glad take that take. Well I'll give you voters I will give you voter suppression. You just have to sit down please sit down I didn't call you I didn't call you. And until you I'll give you a voter suppression. Take a look at the CNN polls how inaccurate they work that's called voter suppression that place thank you Mr. President. I'm not I'm not responding I'm responding to. Excuse me I'm not responding Q I'm talking to this gentleman were you pleased that we excuse me. Excuse me would you please sit am pleased that thank you Mr. President. Now that the now the house of represented hostile as such a hostile media itself said. You ask me that no you rudely interrupted him you rudely interrupted him god.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.