Transcript for Trump 'totally prepared to walk away' if summit talks don't go well

Under what you've said repeatedly that you are willing to walk away from the negotiations if they don't do well under what exact conditions would you be walking away from that summit. And if the summit does go well will you mean inviting North Korean leader Kim Jung and to the United States. Well the answers yes to the second part of your question but certainly a figure as well. And I think it would be well received I think he would look at it very favorably so I think that could happen. All I can say is I am totally prepared to walk away I did it once before. You have to be able to walk away if you're not going to be able to walk away and we didn't walk away from the horrible Iran deal that was signed. And if you look at what's happened since I signed that deal. Iran and in all fairness I say it with great respect for the people of Iran but Iran is acting differently. They no longer looking so much to the Mediterranean. In no longer looking so much. To what's going on in Syria what's going on in Yemen and lots of other places there are much different country over the last three months. And again I see that. With hope that maybe something can happen so I am totally prepared to walk. It could happen maybe it won't be necessary I hope it won't be necessary to walk because I really believe it. Kim Jung on wants to do something.

