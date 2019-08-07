Transcript for Trump touts administration's environmental record

For years politicians told Americans that a strong economy and a vibrant energy sector were incompatible. With me. Healthy environment. Another way it's one thing doesn't go with the other and that's wrong because we're approving the exact opposite. A strong economy is vital to maintaining a healthy environment. When we innovate producing ground were able to unleash technologies. And processes that. Make the environment better while reassuring. And so importantly you look at. Re shoring production. All the way taking it away from foreign polluters and back. Two American soil every single one of the signatories to the Paris climate put lags behind America in overall emissions reductions who would think that it's possible. But this reason. In my first year in office I withdrew the United States from the unfair ineffective. And very very expensive. Paris. Climate. A court my administration is now revising the past administration's misguided regulations to better protect. The environment and to protect our American workers importantly. As an example there is a very good place for so our energy I'm a believer in solar energy. It hasn't fully developed got a long way to ago. But it's really tremendous future the United States does not have to sacrifice our own lives to lead the world on the environment.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.