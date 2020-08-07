Transcript for Trump touts ‘great relationship’ with Mexico

This evening. We are honored to welcome. President Lopez Obrador. The entire Mexican delegation. And many distinguished guests. To a White House working dinner we've been working all day in. Will be working for a little while longer it's an honor to have you in the White House tonight's gathering. Follows a productive day of meetings and concludes an exceptional. Visit in which we made tremendous strides on behalf of our countries. To your great president. I would just like to say that it's been a profound privilege to have you with us today and ends April found privileged to have you as my friend. We've had a great relationship right from the beginning. And I think that maybe was against all odds it. Lot of people are betting against it. But they've learned not to bet against us I suspect. And other mind that in Mexico. The people of Mexico in the United States enjoyed together by shared values shared faith and shared future. On this beautiful continent. We're both proud sovereign nations built over generations by the sweat sacrifice and devotion. Of hardworking people who love their country. And give everything they have to create a better life there beautiful children. In the United States the extraordinary contributions of Mexican Americans are felt in every industry. Every community. And every facet of our nation. From art to commerce science to medicine. The Mexican people aren't credible. They upheld our highest values god family and country. They launch small businesses. Propel industries and they served heroically in police departments. And in our great military. As we gather tonight we reflect at all that are two people. Have accomplished together. Over the span of many generations. And we embrace the incredible opportunities. That lay ahead. We're each blessed with a vast land it touches both of the world's great oceans. Extraordinary natural resources and above all we're blessed with some of the most spirited. Adventures. Determined and talented people on the face of the year it's all about the people. Mr. President I'm certain that together we can unlock a future of even greater potential for our children. Prosperity for our people safety for our citizens and pride. For our country's. With today's visit had never been more confident. That the future of this precious relationship. And the destiny of this. Majestic continent. We'll never be in better hands and never had a better future.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.