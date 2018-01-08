Now Playing: Trump holds Fla. rally to support Republican candidate for governor

Now Playing: Times publisher warned Trump his rhetoric against media is 'dangerous'

Now Playing: Trump travels to Tampa

Now Playing: Trump's ex-press secretary forced to decide between 'loyalty' and 'truth'

Now Playing: Facebook says it has uncovered a new attempt to influence U.S. politics

Now Playing: Day 1 of criminal trial begins for Trump former campaign chairman

Now Playing: Trump: 'We may have to do some pretty drastic things' to fund border wall

Now Playing: Manafort trial

Now Playing: Facebook identifies ongoing political influence campaign

Now Playing: 12 jurors seated for Paul Manafort trial

Now Playing: Jury seated in Manafort trial

Now Playing: Senators demand answers from immigration officials on family reunification

Now Playing: Rudy Giuliani's confusing claims in series of TV interviews

Now Playing: Trump threatens to shut down government over wall

Now Playing: 'Handmaids' protest VP Pence outside cybersecurity event in NYC

Now Playing: DHS secretary defends US intelligence and warns Russia

Now Playing: 'It's the ultimate gun loophole': Democrats blame Trump for 3D gun prints

Now Playing: Obama and Biden make surprise DC lunch visit