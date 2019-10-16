Transcript for Trump on Turkey-Syria conflict: ‘That has nothing to do with us’

Yeah. And he was I actually didn't say that are all these meetings. And he's meaning. Today with some representatives of my parents is leaving today as you know we needed to take initiative for security reasons. What Mike is leaving. Mike Pompeo we'll be meeting also. Who's here right now with the house and he's going to be joining the meeting we have lot of great people over there will see. In the meantime. Our soldiers are not in harm's way as they shouldn't be has two countries fight over land that has nothing to do with us. And the Kurds are. Much safer right now but the Kurds ought to fight. And as I said that not angels and that angels take a look you have to go back and take a look. But they fought with us that we paid a lot of money for them to fight with us and that's okay. They did well when they fought with us they didn't do so well when they didn't fight with us when I think refused to allow the Americans. A year and a half ago to fight. With the Kurds against Iraq I said wait a minute. This country stupidly just spent a fortune on fighting. War live around Iraq nobody knows how expensive. They spent. Actually we're in the Middle East now for eight trillion dollars if you can believe that stupid. But in Iraq we're in for probably five and a half trillion. So they tell me wait a minute we just spent five and after he and fighting in Iraq and with Iraq. And that was supposed to spend money to fight with the Kurds against Iraq I should know thank you. So what happens is when I said we're not gonna fight with the courage to parents left they wanna fight. Against Iraq which right now isn't the greatest fighting force in the world that happened twice the Kurds actually are pulling back substantially from. Turkey and Syria is falling in Syria probably will have a partner Brescia whoever they may have. I wish him well a lot of luck in a Russia was involved in Afghanistan used to be called the Soviet Union. Now it's gold rusher for a reason. Because they lost so much money in Afghanistan. That they had to downsize. Very big downsizing. So of Russia wants to get involved with the and it was Syria that's really up to them they have a problem with Turkey to have a problem employers not order. We shouldn't be losing lives over but again really 128 soldiers whose 4648. I got all different opposite ends up being 28. If we play 648. Do people under fully accounted for so that's the story it's very simple. And we're watching and we're negotiating and we're trying to get Turkey to do the right thing because would like to stop. Ward's regardless whether Americans are in or whether they're not in. We want us your worst stuff that's very important thing when a humanitarian basis we want to see that happens our view the situation on the Turkish border with Syria to be for the United States strategically brilliant. Our soldiers are out of there. Our soldiers are totally safe. They've got to work it out maybe they can do without fighting exteriors protecting the terrorists. That's good. We are. And by the way every player hate sizes everybody we're talking about. Syria more than us Russia more than us they've done a big number on Russian. And world of their fighting guys is but they're over there fighting our system they can handle it and they should handle it. We can fight her own battles. On her own territory is when you have a lot of countries over there that had hate ice is as much as we do in some cases probably more. So they can take care crisis we haven't captured the United States captured them. So were released just for a fact to make us look a little bit like OG we've got to get right back in there. But you have a lot of countries over there that have power and that hate ice is very much as much as we do. So I think we're very strategically good position and I think there's as a make it look that way. But we have we removed all are as we sent fifty soldier's medal much less than fifty soldiers. They are now in a very are safe location. Heading into an even safer location.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.